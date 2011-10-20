Oct 20 (Reuters) -

SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 103.50 101.50 Operating 6.60 6.00 Recurring 6.27 5.70 Net 3.35 3.20 NOTE - Shinagawa Refractories Co Ltd produces refractories for steel makers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5351.TK1.