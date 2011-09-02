Sept 2 (Reuters) -

EIKEN INDUSTRIES CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.55 3.61 4.74

(-1.9 pct) (+14.6 pct) Operating 168 mln 179 mln 200 mln

(-6.3 pct) (+207.2 pct) Recurring 172 mln 184 mln 205 mln

(-6.8 pct) (+175.1 pct) Net 95 mln 113 mln 113 mln

(-16.2 pct) (+384.9 pct) EPS Y17.58 Y17.80 Y21.24

NOTE - Eiken Industries Corp is a car parts maker.

