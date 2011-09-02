Sept 2 (Reuters) -
EIKEN INDUSTRIES CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.55 3.61 4.74
(-1.9 pct) (+14.6 pct)
Operating 168 mln 179 mln 200 mln
(-6.3 pct) (+207.2 pct)
Recurring 172 mln 184 mln 205 mln
(-6.8 pct) (+175.1 pct)
Net 95 mln 113 mln 113 mln
(-16.2 pct) (+384.9 pct)
EPS Y17.58 Y17.80 Y21.24
NOTE - Eiken Industries Corp is a car parts maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7265.TK1.