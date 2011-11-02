Nov 2 (Reuters) -

TOSHIBA TEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 175.62 184.80 375.00 (-5.0 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+3.5%) Operating 5.10 7.81 15.00

(-34.7 pct) (+99.4 pct)

(+7.2%) Recurring 2.95 5.51 13.50 (-46.5 pct) (+187.3 pct) (+27.3%) Net

1.17 3.76 7.00

(-68.9 pct) (+7.5%) EPS Y4.26 Y13.69 Y25.53 Diluted EPS

Y4.26 Y13.67 Annual div Y7.00

Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Toshiba Tec Corp is a manufacturer of retailer-use equipment, including point of sale systems and electronic cash registers A unit of Toshiba Corp ( 6502.T ).

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6588.TK1.