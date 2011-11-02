Nov 2 (Reuters) -
TOSHIBA TEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 175.62
184.80 375.00
(-5.0 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+3.5%)
Operating 5.10 7.81 15.00
(-34.7 pct) (+99.4 pct)
(+7.2%) Recurring 2.95
5.51 13.50
(-46.5 pct) (+187.3 pct) (+27.3%) Net
1.17 3.76 7.00
(-68.9 pct)
(+7.5%) EPS Y4.26
Y13.69 Y25.53 Diluted EPS
Y4.26 Y13.67
Annual div Y7.00
Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Toshiba Tec Corp is a manufacturer of retailer-use
equipment, including point of sale systems and electronic cash
registers A unit of Toshiba Corp (6502.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6588.TK1.