Sept 2 (Reuters) -

COOKPAD INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 844 mln 732 mln 1.73 4.00 (+15.3 pct) (+75.6 pct) Operating 386 mln 394 mln 761 mln

1.87 (-1.9 pct) (+120.5 pct)

Recurring 360 mln 389 mln 736 mln 1.82 (-7.5 pct) (+133.4 pct) Net

201 mln 209 mln 405 mln 1.00 (-4.1 pct) (+128.2 pct)

EPS Y12.46 Y13.04 Y25.07 Y62.04 Diluted EPS Y12.19 Y12.71

NOTE - Cookpad Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

