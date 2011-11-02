Nov 2 (Reuters) -

SONY CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.50 trln 7.20 trln Operating 20.00 200.00 Pretax 10.00 180.00 Net loss 90.00 prft 60.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6758.TK1.