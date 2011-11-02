UPDATE 3-Coca-Cola forecasts drop in 2017 profit amid refranchising
* Hit from sale of U.S. bottling ops to be higher than expected
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SONY CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.50 trln 7.20 trln Operating 20.00 200.00 Pretax 10.00 180.00 Net loss 90.00 prft 60.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6758.TK1.
* Hit from sale of U.S. bottling ops to be higher than expected
* GREAT-WEST LIFECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS, INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 6%
* Southwest Airlines employees earn $586 million in 2016 ProfitSharing