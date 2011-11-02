Nov 2 (Reuters) -

COTA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.16 2.11 5.30 (+2.2 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 310 mln 209 mln 1.02

(+48.1 pct) (+7.1 pct)

(+6.3%) Recurring 301 mln 202 mln 1.03 (+49.2 pct) (+4.4 pct) (+7.3%) Net

178 mln 35 mln 565 mln

(+403.2 pct) (-52.8 pct) (+21.0%) EPS Y20.46 Y4.07 Y64.70 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y15.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y18.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Cota Co Ltd is a maker of products for beauty salons.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

