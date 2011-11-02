Nov 2 (Reuters) -
COTA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.16
2.11 5.30
(+2.2 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+4.5%)
Operating 310 mln 209 mln 1.02
(+48.1 pct) (+7.1 pct)
(+6.3%) Recurring 301 mln
202 mln 1.03 (+49.2
pct) (+4.4 pct) (+7.3%) Net
178 mln 35 mln 565 mln
(+403.2 pct) (-52.8 pct)
(+21.0%) EPS Y20.46
Y4.07 Y64.70 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y15.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Cota Co Ltd is a maker of products for beauty
salons.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4923.TK1.