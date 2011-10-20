Oct 20 (Reuters) -

CHEMIPRO KASEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.79 4.80 Operating 300 mln 260 mln Recurring 230 mln 200 mln Net 70 mln 40 mln

NOTE - Chemipro Kasei Co Ltd is a maker of ultraviolet ray absorbents. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4960.TK1.