Oct 20 (Reuters) -

ITO YOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 907 mln 972 mln Operating loss 56 mln loss 34 mln Recurring loss 58 mln loss 34 mln Net loss 60 mln loss 34 mln

NOTE - Ito Yogyo Co Ltd is a maker of secondary concrete products mainly for civil engineering. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5287.TK1.