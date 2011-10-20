UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
ITO YOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 907 mln 972 mln Operating loss 56 mln loss 34 mln Recurring loss 58 mln loss 34 mln Net loss 60 mln loss 34 mln
NOTE - Ito Yogyo Co Ltd is a maker of secondary concrete products mainly for civil engineering. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5287.TK1.
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.