MARUCHIYO YAMAOKAYA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.07 3.71 8.76 (+9.7 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+10.1%) Operating loss 60 mln prft 60 mln prft 35 mln

(-40.2 pct) (-86.3%) Recurring loss 46 mln prft 73 mln prft 60 mln

(-32.2 pct) (-79.3%) Net

loss 106 mln prft 35 mln loss 72 mln

(-30.4 pct) (-162.3%)

EPS loss Y13,110.12 prft Y4,332.24 loss Y8,874.64 Shares 8,230 8,230 Annual div

Y5,000.00 Y5,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5,000.00 Y5,000.00

NOTE - Maruchiyo Yamaokaya Corp runs a Chinese noodle restaurant chain.

