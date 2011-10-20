Oct 20 (Reuters) -

SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.50 49.00 Operating 3.15 2.50 Recurring 3.12 2.40 Net 1.63 1.30 NOTE - Shinagawa Refractories Co Ltd produces refractories for steel makers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5351.TK1.