UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Feb 20 (Reuters) -
RYOSAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 40.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Ryosan Co Ltd is a specialist trader of electronic components. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8140.TK1.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday a U.S. appeals court should fully review the suspension of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries before any more proceedings take place before a Seattle federal judge.