Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.37 trln
4.32 trln 9.45 trln
(+1.1 pct) (+27.7 pct) (+7.7%)
Operating 309.68 334.86 510.00
(-7.5 pct) (+252.9 pct)
(-5.1%) Recurring 295.37
315.14 480.00
(-6.3 pct) (+848.8 pct) (-10.7%) Net
183.43 208.38 290.00
(-12.0 pct)
(-9.2%) EPS Y43.85
Y49.98 Y69.33 Diluted EPS
Y43.84
Annual div Y20.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is one of Japan's top 3
carmakers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7201.TK1.