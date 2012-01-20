BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 (Reuters) -
HANKYU REIT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.89 4.78 4.74
(+3.2 pct) Operating 1.55
1.48 1.56 (-0.7 pct)
Recurring 1.09 1.03 1.09 (-0.0 pct)
Net 1.08 1.02
1.08 (-0.0 pct)
EPS Y12,688.00 Y12,000.00 Y12,693.00 Div Y12,688.00 Y12,000.00 Y12,694.00
NOTE - Hankyu Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Hankyu Reit Asset Management
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8977.TK1.
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: