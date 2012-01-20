Jan 20 (Reuters) -

HANKYU REIT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 4.89 4.78 4.74

(+3.2 pct) Operating 1.55

1.48 1.56 (-0.7 pct)

Recurring 1.09 1.03 1.09 (-0.0 pct)

Net 1.08 1.02

1.08 (-0.0 pct)

EPS Y12,688.00 Y12,000.00 Y12,693.00 Div Y12,688.00 Y12,000.00 Y12,694.00

NOTE - Hankyu Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Hankyu Reit Asset Management

