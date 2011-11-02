Nov 2 (Reuters) -

LEAD CO INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.63 3.40 Operating loss 129 mln loss 190 mln Recurring loss 110 mln loss 170 mln Net loss 158 mln loss 210 mln

NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for car airconditioners and automobile parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6982.TK1.