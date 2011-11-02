Nov 2 (Reuters) -

NICHIRYO BAKING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.84 8.47 18.00 (+4.5 pct) (+3.0%) Operating 273 mln 103 mln 400 mln

(+162.8 pct) (+65.7%) Recurring 257 mln 85 mln 370 mln (+201.7 pct) (+79.9%) Net

277 mln 53 mln 350 mln

(+416.1 pct) (+87.2%)

EPS Y13.25 Y2.57

Y16.69 Shares 21 mln 21 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Nichiryo Baking Co Ltd is a bakery.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

