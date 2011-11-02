Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NICHIRYO BAKING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.84
8.47 18.00
(+4.5 pct) (+3.0%)
Operating 273 mln 103 mln 400 mln
(+162.8 pct)
(+65.7%) Recurring 257 mln
85 mln 370 mln (+201.7
pct) (+79.9%) Net
277 mln 53 mln 350 mln
(+416.1 pct) (+87.2%)
EPS Y13.25 Y2.57
Y16.69 Shares 21 mln
21 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Nichiryo Baking Co Ltd is a bakery.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2218.TK1.