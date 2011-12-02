Dec 2 (Reuters) -
DAISAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Apr 20, 2012
Apr 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.18
3.33 7.85
(+25.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) (+15.3%)
Operating 333 mln 62 mln 520 mln
(+433.1 pct)
(+123.3%) Recurring 341 mln
65 mln 500 mln (+418.0
pct) (+114.7%) Net
264 mln 26 mln 400 mln
(+912.6 pct) (+64.1%)
EPS Y34.93 Y3.45
Y52.87 Shares 8 mln
8 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Daisan Co Ltd leases scaffoldings for housing
construction.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4750.TK1.