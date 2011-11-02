Nov 2 (Reuters) -

NANO MEDIA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 982 mln 1.16 (-15.3 pct) (-5.6 pct) Operating loss 32 mln loss 135 mln Recurring loss 32 mln loss 134 mln Net loss 81 mln loss 147 mln EPS loss Y1,368.66 loss Y2,462.09 Shares 59,868 59,868 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Nano Media Inc provides mobile content services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

