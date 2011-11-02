Nov 2 (Reuters) -
NANO MEDIA INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 982 mln
1.16 (-15.3 pct) (-5.6 pct)
Operating loss 32 mln loss 135 mln
Recurring loss 32 mln loss 134 mln
Net loss 81 mln loss 147 mln
EPS loss Y1,368.66 loss Y2,462.09
Shares 59,868 59,868 Annual div -Q2
div nil nil
NOTE - Nano Media Inc provides mobile content services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
