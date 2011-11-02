Nov 2 (Reuters) -
GUNZE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 67.06
67.23 143.50
(-0.3 pct) (-1.7 pct) (+7.3%)
Operating 609 mln 1.67 3.50
(-63.5 pct) (+47.9 pct)
(+13.5%) Recurring 635 mln
1.81 3.40
(-64.9 pct) (+34.4 pct) (+3.5%) Net
329 mln 719 mln 2.10
(-54.2 pct) (+51.7 pct)
(+16.9%) EPS Y1.71
Y3.68 Y10.88 Diluted EPS
Y1.70 Y3.67
Annual div Y7.50
Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50 Y7.50
NOTE - Gunze Ltd is a major producer of knit underwear.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3002.TK1.