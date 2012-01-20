BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Nine months to December 31, 2011
(in billions of yen unless specified)
LATEST PREVIOUS (Parent) FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 2.32 Operating 200 mln 225 mln Recurring 229 mln 251 mln Net 234 mln 256 mln
NOTE - Invast Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8709.TK1.
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: