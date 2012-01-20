Jan 20 Nine months to December 31, 2011

(in billions of yen unless specified)

LATEST PREVIOUS (Parent) FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 2.32 Operating 200 mln 225 mln Recurring 229 mln 251 mln Net 234 mln 256 mln

NOTE - Invast Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.

