Nov 2 (Reuters) -
FIELDS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 33.35
43.01 100.00
(-22.5 pct) (+100.6 pct) (-3.5%)
Operating 1.58 9.18 14.00
(-82.8 pct) (+70.5 pct)
(+6.6%) Recurring 1.71
9.50 14.00
(-82.0 pct) (+88.1 pct) (+2.3%) Net
2.43 5.43 8.00
(-55.3 pct) (+148.8 pct)
(+6.4%) EPS Y7,313.43
Y16,344.76 Y24,088.04 Annual div
Y5,000.00 Y5,000.00
-Q2 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00
-Q4 div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
NOTE - Fields Corp is the full company name.
