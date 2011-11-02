BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SYSTEMS DESIGN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.33 2.51 Recurring loss 15 mln prft 16 mln Net loss 8 mln prft 9 mln
NOTE - Systems Design Co Ltd provides system consulting and outsourcing services.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3766.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.