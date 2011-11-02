CORRECTED-BRIEF-Romania's BRD bank 2016 net profit jumps 64 pct y/y
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SOTETSU HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 121.33 125.36 261.21 (-3.2 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-0.6%) Operating 8.09 7.69 15.30
(+5.2 pct) (+32.5 pct)
(-2.9%) Recurring 5.65 4.97 10.64 (+13.7 pct) (+56.8 pct) (+0.6%) Net
1.81 3.96 8.23
(-54.3 pct) (+455.3 pct) (+20.2%) EPS Y3.69 Y9.27 Y16.79 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Sotetsu Holdings Inc is a regional railway company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9003.TK1.
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romanian lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is shutting down its US over-the-counter swaps clearing business, but plans to move some of its most active US clients over to the bank’s European operations, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering