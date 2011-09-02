MOVES-JPMorgan, SocGen, BNP Paribas, UniCredit
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
NAGANO TOKYU DEPARTMENT STORE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.24 20.09 Operating 342 mln 331 mln Recurring 245 mln 238 mln Net 85 mln 74 mln
NOTE - Nagano Tokyu Department Store Co Ltd is a regional department store. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9829.TK1.
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court is set to consider his most divisive action since taking office last month.
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 European Union institutions moved a step closer on Tuesday to letting consumers access their online subscriptions for services like Netflix or Sky when they travel across the bloc.