Nov 2 (Reuters) -

KUBOTA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 481.71 449.05 1.00 trln (+7.3 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+7.1%) Operating 49.25 43.17 100.00

(+14.1 pct) (+30.3 pct) (+16.1%) Pretax 44.37 43.04 100.00 (+3.1 pct) (+29.3 pct) (+9.5%) Net

26.34 25.71 60.00

(+2.4 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+9.4%) EPS Y20.75 Y20.22 Y47.77 Annual div -Q2 div

Y7.00 Y7.00

NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

