Dec 2 (Reuters) -
MARUCHIYO YAMAOKAYA CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.32 5.79 8.76
(+9.2 pct) (+9.6 pct) Operating loss 86 mln prft 142 mln prft 35 mln
(-37.6 pct) Recurring loss 62 mln prft 164 mln prft 60 mln
(-32.4 pct) Net loss 122 mln prft 77 mln loss 72 mln
(-35.1 pct) EPS loss Y15,050.79 prft Y9,467.32 loss Y8,874.64 EPS Y9,418.88
NOTE - Maruchiyo Yamaokaya Corp runs a Chinese noodle restaurant chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3399.TK1.
