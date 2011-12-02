Dec 2 (Reuters) -

MARUCHIYO YAMAOKAYA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

6.32 5.79 8.76

(+9.2 pct) (+9.6 pct) Operating loss 86 mln prft 142 mln prft 35 mln

(-37.6 pct) Recurring loss 62 mln prft 164 mln prft 60 mln

(-32.4 pct) Net loss 122 mln prft 77 mln loss 72 mln

(-35.1 pct) EPS loss Y15,050.79 prft Y9,467.32 loss Y8,874.64 EPS Y9,418.88

NOTE - Maruchiyo Yamaokaya Corp runs a Chinese noodle restaurant chain.

