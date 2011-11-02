BRIEF-Stopklatka Q4 net profit rises to 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($370,041) versus 190,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0536 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
CYBER COM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.18 2.84 6.40 (+12.1 pct) (-8.7 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 128 mln 4 mln 210 mln
(-94.7 pct)
(+5.8%) Recurring 148 mln 114 mln 222 mln (+29.5 pct) (-15.6 pct) (-34.7%) Net
85 mln 65 mln 124 mln
(+30.4 pct) (-15.6 pct) (-36.3%) EPS Y42.80 Y32.82 Y62.25 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y24.00
Y24.00
NOTE - Cyber Com Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3852.TK1.
* Denies any governance lapses alleged by some sections of media in reports that have appeared in last few days
LONDON, Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that have dominated the market so far this year.