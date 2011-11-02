Nov 2 (Reuters) -

CYBER COM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.18 2.84 6.40 (+12.1 pct) (-8.7 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 128 mln 4 mln 210 mln

(-94.7 pct)

(+5.8%) Recurring 148 mln 114 mln 222 mln (+29.5 pct) (-15.6 pct) (-34.7%) Net

85 mln 65 mln 124 mln

(+30.4 pct) (-15.6 pct) (-36.3%) EPS Y42.80 Y32.82 Y62.25 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

Y24.00 Y24.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y24.00

Y24.00

NOTE - Cyber Com Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

