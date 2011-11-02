Nov 2 (Reuters) -

ITOCHU CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.00 trln 5.67 trln 12.00 trln (+5.8 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+5.3%) Operating 137.33 115.87 320.00

(+18.5 pct) (+115.9 pct) (+25.0%) Pretax 185.70 111.48 300.00 (+66.6 pct) (+60.1 pct) (+64.7%) Net

158.11 102.98 240.00

(+53.5 pct) (+86.1 pct) (+49.1%) EPS Y100.03 Y65.15 Y151.85 EPS

Y65.06 Annual div

Y33.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y16.50 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y9.00

Y16.50

NOTE - Itochu Corp is a major trading company, with strengths in textiles, machinery and chemicals. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

