Nov 2 (Reuters) -
ITOCHU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.00 trln
5.67 trln 12.00 trln
(+5.8 pct) (+18.1 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 137.33 115.87 320.00
(+18.5 pct) (+115.9 pct)
(+25.0%) Pretax 185.70
111.48 300.00
(+66.6 pct) (+60.1 pct) (+64.7%) Net
158.11 102.98 240.00
(+53.5 pct) (+86.1 pct)
(+49.1%) EPS Y100.03
Y65.15 Y151.85 EPS
Y65.06 Annual div
Y33.00
Y18.00
-Q2 div Y16.50 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y16.50
NOTE - Itochu Corp is a major trading company, with
strengths in textiles, machinery and chemicals.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
