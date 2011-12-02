Dec 2 (Reuters) -
KITAC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Oct 20, 2011 Oct 20, 2010 Oct 20, 2012
Apr 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.84 1.97 1.96
1.13 (-6.4 pct) (+8.0 pct)
(+6.4%) (+7.6%)
Operating 129 mln 143 mln 140 mln
145 mln
(-9.7 pct) (+62.1 pct) (+8.5%)
(+42.2%)
Recurring 71 mln 87 mln 82 mln
118 mln
(-19.0 pct) (+234.8 pct) (+15.5%)
(+63.9%)
Net loss 79 mln prft 52 mln prft 45 mln
prft 67 mln
(+360.8 pct)
(+81.1%)
EPS loss Y14.26 prft Y9.43 prft Y8.03
prft Y11.96
Shares 6 mln 6 mln
Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00
Y5.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Kitac Corp offers consulting services for
construction companies.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
