Oct 21 (Reuters) -

WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.72 4.66 Operating loss 355 mln loss 575 mln Recurring loss 223 mln loss 495 mln Net loss 21 mln loss 190 mln

NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.