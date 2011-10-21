Oct 21 (Reuters) -

YAMATO MATERIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.28 5.82 11.80 (+8.0 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+6.9%) Operating 513 mln 346 mln 715 mln

(+48.4 pct) (+26.3 pct) (+44.4%) Recurring 524 mln 357 mln 725 mln (+46.6 pct) (+27.5 pct) (+40.8%) Net

208 mln 156 mln 320 mln

(+33.5 pct) (-13.4 pct) (+38.5%) EPS Y56.12 Y42.04 Y86.00 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

nil Y12.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y12.50

nil

NOTE - Yamato Material Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

