Oct 21 (Reuters) -
YAMATO MATERIAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.28
5.82 11.80
(+8.0 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 513 mln 346 mln 715 mln
(+48.4 pct) (+26.3 pct)
(+44.4%) Recurring 524 mln
357 mln 725 mln (+46.6
pct) (+27.5 pct) (+40.8%) Net
208 mln 156 mln 320 mln
(+33.5 pct) (-13.4 pct)
(+38.5%) EPS Y56.12
Y42.04 Y86.00 Shares 4
mln 4 mln Annual div
nil
Y12.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y12.50
nil
NOTE - Yamato Material Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7620.TK1.