BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
RION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.00 8.00 Operating 570 mln 400 mln Recurring 550 mln 400 mln Net 240 mln 200 mln
NOTE - Rion Co Ltd produces hearing aids. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6823.TK1.
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
