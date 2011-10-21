Oct 21 (Reuters) -

RION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.00 8.00 Operating 570 mln 400 mln Recurring 550 mln 400 mln Net 240 mln 200 mln

NOTE - Rion Co Ltd produces hearing aids. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6823.TK1.