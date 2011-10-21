UPDATE 4-Hasbro's record holiday quarter lifts shares to all-time high
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.27 3.68 Operating loss 160 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 190 mln loss 140 mln Net loss 205 mln loss 165 mln
NOTE - Gantan Beauty Industry Co Ltd produces metal roofing materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5935.TK1.
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
DHAKA/YANGON, Feb 6 Myanmar's government remains "in denial" about alleged atrocities by its military against minority Rohingya Muslims, officials present at a meeting in Bangladesh said, despite leader Aung San Suu Kyi's pledge to investigate the findings of a devastating U.N. report.