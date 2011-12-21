Dec 21 (Reuters) -
TENPOS BUSTERS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
April 30,2012 April 30,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 1000.00 yen 900.00 yen
NOTE - Tenpos Busters Co Ltd is a wholesaler of
business-use kitchen facilities. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2751.TK1.