Oct 21 (Reuters) -

H. I. S. CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 32.00 yen 24.00 yen

NOTE - H. I. S. Co Ltd is a major discounted ailine ticket vendor. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9603.TK1.