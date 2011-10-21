Oct 21 (Reuters) -
H. I. S. CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 32.00 yen 24.00 yen
NOTE - H. I. S. Co Ltd is a major discounted ailine ticket
vendor. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most
cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
