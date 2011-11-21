Nov 21 (Reuters) -

AKASAKA DIESELS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.97 5.69 11.50 (+5.0 pct) (-20.1 pct) (+1.0%) Operating loss 40 mln prft 307 mln prft 100 mln

(-46.2 pct) (-77.6%) Recurring loss 36 mln prft 326 mln prft 100 mln

(-40.9 pct) (-78.2%) Net

loss 40 mln prft 200 mln prft 50 mln

(-38.3 pct) (-83.6%)

EPS loss Y2.67 prft Y13.11 prft Y3.26 Shares 15 mln 15 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Akasaka Diesels Ltd is a specialised maker of marine diesel engines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6022.TK1.