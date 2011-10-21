UPDATE 4-Hasbro's record holiday quarter lifts shares to all-time high
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
ZENRIN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.32 16.00 Operating loss 140 mln loss 1.00 Recurring prft 430 mln loss 500 mln Net prft 310 mln loss 300 mln
NOTE - Zenrin Co Ltd is a publisher of house maps also strong in digital maps for car navigation systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9474.TK1.
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
DHAKA/YANGON, Feb 6 Myanmar's government remains "in denial" about alleged atrocities by its military against minority Rohingya Muslims, officials present at a meeting in Bangladesh said, despite leader Aung San Suu Kyi's pledge to investigate the findings of a devastating U.N. report.