Oct 21 (Reuters) -

ZENRIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.32 16.00 Operating loss 140 mln loss 1.00 Recurring prft 430 mln loss 500 mln Net prft 310 mln loss 300 mln

NOTE - Zenrin Co Ltd is a publisher of house maps also strong in digital maps for car navigation systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9474.TK1.