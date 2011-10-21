UPDATE 4-Hasbro's record holiday quarter lifts shares to all-time high
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
CARVIEW CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.63 2.40 Operating 355 mln 250 mln Recurring 362 mln 250 mln Net 201 mln 125 mln
NOTE - Carview Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2155.TK1.
* Shares rise 16.6 pct to record high of $96.34 (Adds CEO comment)
DHAKA/YANGON, Feb 6 Myanmar's government remains "in denial" about alleged atrocities by its military against minority Rohingya Muslims, officials present at a meeting in Bangladesh said, despite leader Aung San Suu Kyi's pledge to investigate the findings of a devastating U.N. report.