BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
276.02 276.08 395.20
(0.0 pct) (-10.9 pct) Operating 50.01 45.13 72.00
(+10.8 pct) (-23.2 pct) Recurring 51.06 44.26 73.10
(+15.4 pct) (-33.0 pct) Net
27.13 28.05 37.00
(-3.3 pct) (-31.4 pct) EPS
Y49.85 Y51.55 Y67.99 Diluted EPS Y49.84 Y51.54
NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines.
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
