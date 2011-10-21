Oct 21 (Reuters) -

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

276.02 276.08 395.20

(0.0 pct) (-10.9 pct) Operating 50.01 45.13 72.00

(+10.8 pct) (-23.2 pct) Recurring 51.06 44.26 73.10

(+15.4 pct) (-33.0 pct) Net

27.13 28.05 37.00

(-3.3 pct) (-31.4 pct) EPS

Y49.85 Y51.55 Y67.99 Diluted EPS Y49.84 Y51.54

NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4519.TK1.