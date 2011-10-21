Oct 21 (Reuters) -

ZENRIN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.74 23.00 Operating prft 300 mln loss 900 mln Recurring prft 600 mln loss 700 mln Net prft 230 mln loss 500 mln

NOTE - Zenrin Co Ltd is a publisher of house maps also strong in digital maps for car navigation systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9474.TK1.