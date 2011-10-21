Oct 21 (Reuters) -

JIEC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.86 5.38 11.50 (+8.9 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 354 mln 347 mln 820 mln

(+1.9 pct)

(+0.3%) Recurring 360 mln 353 mln 820 mln (+2.0 pct) (-1.9%) Net

231 mln 194 mln 480 mln

(+19.0 pct) (+8.1%) EPS Y3,374.13 Y2,835.44 Y6,998.00 Shares 68,591 68,591 Annual div Y2,500.00

Y2,500.00 -Q2 div Y1,250.00 Y1,250.00

-Q4 div Y1,250.00 Y1,250.00

NOTE - JIEC Co Ltd is engaged in operation and management of computer systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

