Oct 21 (Reuters) -
JIEC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.86
5.38 11.50
(+8.9 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+0.3%)
Operating 354 mln 347 mln 820 mln
(+1.9 pct)
(+0.3%) Recurring 360 mln
353 mln 820 mln (+2.0
pct) (-1.9%) Net
231 mln 194 mln 480 mln
(+19.0 pct)
(+8.1%) EPS Y3,374.13
Y2,835.44 Y6,998.00 Shares
68,591 68,591
Annual div Y2,500.00
Y2,500.00
-Q2 div Y1,250.00 Y1,250.00
-Q4 div Y1,250.00
Y1,250.00
NOTE - JIEC Co Ltd is engaged in operation and management
of computer systems.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4291.TK1.