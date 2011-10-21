Oct 21 (Reuters) -

TSUKUI CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.03 24.09 Operating 1.76 1.45 Recurring 2.11 1.76 Net 1.13 871 mln

NOTE - Tsukui Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2398.TK1.