BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
TSUKUI CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.03 24.09 Operating 1.76 1.45 Recurring 2.11 1.76 Net 1.13 871 mln
NOTE - Tsukui Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2398.TK1.
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
