BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation announces appointment of CFO
* Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer, Raul Ikonen
Feb 21 (Reuters) -
NORITSU KOKI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 3.00 yen
NOTE - Noritsu Koki Co Ltd is a major maker of photo development machines. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7744.TK1.
* Viavi Solutions Inc announces proposed $400 million of senior convertible notes and common stock repurchase
* Says its prelim 2016 net loss at 440.4 million yuan ($64.13 million) versus net profit of 69.0 million yuan year ago