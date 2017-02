Oct 21 (Reuters) -

TEAC CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.85 13.50 Operating loss 440 mln nil Recurring loss 690 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 680 mln loss 250 mln

NOTE - Teac Corp is a major producer of magnetic recording devices for PCs, such as floppy disk drives and CD-ROM drives.

