Oct 21 (Reuters) -

TAISEI LAMICK CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.25 9.87 Operating 1.29 947 mln Recurring 1.30 950 mln Net 746 mln 540 mln

NOTE - Taisei Lamick Co Ltd is engaged in development and sale of wrapping films and their machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4994.TK1.