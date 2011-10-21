BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.74 4.68 Operating loss 350 mln loss 570 mln Recurring loss 219 mln loss 490 mln Net loss 122 mln loss 290 mln
NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
