Oct 21 (Reuters) -

WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.74 4.68 Operating loss 350 mln loss 570 mln Recurring loss 219 mln loss 490 mln Net loss 122 mln loss 290 mln

NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.