Oct 21 (Reuters) -

WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.70 9.76 Operating loss 435 mln loss 635 mln Recurring loss 214 mln loss 485 mln Net loss 39 mln loss 200 mln

NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.