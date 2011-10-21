Oct 21 (Reuters) -
ALINCO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 20, 2011 Sep 20, 2010 Mar 20, 2012
Mar 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.62
15.00 31.48
(+4.2 pct) (+6.2 pct) (+2.4%)
Operating 1.09 830 mln 1.85
(+31.0 pct) (+570.1 pct)
(+12.7%) Recurring 1.01
814 mln 1.85 (+23.9
pct) (+380.2 pct) (+15.9%) Net
521 mln 419 mln 1.02
(+24.4 pct) (+415.6 pct)
(+12.1%) EPS Y29.35
Y23.60 Y57.36 Annual div
Y14.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Alinco Inc sells and leases out housing and
construction-related equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5933.TK1.