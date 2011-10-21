Oct 21 (Reuters) -

WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.72 9.78 Operating loss 430 mln loss 630 mln Recurring loss 210 mln loss 480 mln Net loss 140 mln loss 300 mln

NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.