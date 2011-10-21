BRIEF-Imaging3 announces closing of bankruptcy proceeding
* Imaging3 announces closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.72 9.78 Operating loss 430 mln loss 630 mln Recurring loss 210 mln loss 480 mln Net loss 140 mln loss 300 mln
NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
