Sept 21 (Reuters) -
ARC LAND SAKAMOTO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 49.16
45.33 93.60
(+8.4 pct) (+0.3 pct) (+5.4%)
Operating 4.99 3.50 7.80
(+42.8 pct) (+10.4 pct)
(+26.4%) Recurring 5.28
3.70 8.30
(+42.8 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+26.9%) Net
2.57 1.96 4.10
(+31.4 pct) (+9.4 pct)
(+25.1%) EPS Y126.81
Y96.48 Y202.17 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Arc Land Sakamoto Co Ltd operates home centres and
restaurants.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9842.TK1.