BRIEF-BOE Technology buys back shares, invests in OLED project
* Says it signs agreement to invest in OLED project worth about 1.0 billion yuan ($145.75 million) in Hefei
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
YAHOO JAPAN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
145.64 141.61
(+2.8 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating 79.39 76.06
(+4.4 pct) (+10.7 pct) Recurring 80.31 76.13
(+5.5 pct) (+11.5 pct) Net
47.58 43.10
(+10.4 pct) (+9.6 pct) EPS
Y820.32 Y742.99 Diluted EPS Y820.16 Y742.36 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996.
* IHeartCommunications Inc announces the expiration of its private offer to exchange 10.0 pct senior notes due 2018 for newly-issued 11.25 pct priority guarantee notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 167.9 million rupees versus profit 69.8 million rupees year ago