YAHOO JAPAN CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

145.64 141.61

(+2.8 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating 79.39 76.06

(+4.4 pct) (+10.7 pct) Recurring 80.31 76.13

(+5.5 pct) (+11.5 pct) Net

47.58 43.10

(+10.4 pct) (+9.6 pct) EPS

Y820.32 Y742.99 Diluted EPS Y820.16 Y742.36 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corp is a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996.

